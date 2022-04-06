'We're going to be loud': New SUMA president values collaboration after election win
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) elected their new president on Tuesday. Randy Goulden had the interim tag removed from her title and will be moving into the role full-time.
“I’m very pleased the membership put their confidence in me,” Goulden said. “Whether a village, resort village, northern municipality, city or town, SUMA is the voice of all communities in Saskatchewan.”
SUMA brought forward 24 points of action to their members at the annual convention this year. Goulden is stressing the need for collaboration between all levels of government in Saskatchewan.
“We’re all apart of this one, united voice. “We’re going to be very loud and very clear. We want to make lives better for all the people who live in our communities.”
On Tuesday morning, Minister of Government relations Don McMorris, announced 23 municipalities would be granted a share of $1.5 million in funding for municipal projects.
McMorris said bringing all levels of government together and having dialogue is one way Saskatchewan residents’ lives are bettered.
“It’s an opportunity to have an open communication line,” McMorris said. “It’s a two-way line. Not just government talking to municipalities – but even more importantly – municipalities letting us know of what is important.”
NDP Leader Ryan Meili said Saskatchewan’s municipalities bore the brunt of the pandemic response the past two years. He feels the provincial government needed to do a better job at bringing local communities to the table to make decisions.
“The table seems to be getting smaller,” Meili said. “We need all these folks at the table to guide us as we come out of this pandemic and plot a path forward.”
Goulden said collaboration between the different levels of government is what will be key to solving the most pressing issues municipalities face today.
“We need that seat at the table with the other orders of government. Until we can talk about things and really discuss what the needs are, things can easily be put aside,” she said.
Goulden has seen the increasing mental health and addictions crisis in Saskatchewan communities rise to critical levels. Although not generally in municipal jurisdiction, SUMA wants to be a leader and in the forefront of making change in that area.
“Large communities, small communities, northern, southern – we’re seeing that happen, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and help.”
Goulden is now ready to take on the challenge of uniting Saskatchewan’s municipalities.
“I had an elder tell me, ‘Relationships are built on a thousand cups of tea’ and I’m ready to drink tea,” she said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst
Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.
Here's why more tenants should request reference letters from landlords
The idea of tenants asking landlords for reference letters from past renters is not a common one in Canada, but housing experts are making a case for why it should be.
Car rams Russian embassy gate in Romania, driver dead
A car carrying containers of flammable substances crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital early Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Russian cosmonauts 'blindsided' by controversy over arriving at ISS in yellow spacesuits, NASA astronaut says
The three Russian astronauts who boarded the International Space Station last month in spacesuits that echoed the colours of Ukraine's flag were paying tribute to their university and not protesting Russia's invasion, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said Tuesday.
More Canadians putting home buying plans on hold: Scotiabank
A growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.
Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids
Following a public uproar, Shanghai is allowing at least some parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19, making an exception to a policy of isolating anyone who tests positive.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainian refugees say they're 'lucky' to be safe in Saskatoon
A Saskatoon woman is thankful her parents were able to flee their city which is just 20 kilometres from Bucha — the site of the latest Russian attacks.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,
Winnipeg
-
Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels
The Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to high water levels.
-
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
-
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Calgary
-
1 dead in southeast Calgary house fire
A woman was killed Tuesday night in a fire at a fourplex home in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary warms a lot by Friday, then cools a lot by Sunday
And away it goes. The large low that kept wind speeds well above comfortable for many in southern Alberta has left us behind.
-
Stabbing near Rundle LRT station sends 1 to hospital
A man was taken to hospital early Wednesday after a reported stabbing.
Edmonton
-
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
-
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia, Ukraine urges more action
Western governments prepared Wednesday to toughen sanctions against Russia and send more weapons to Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointedly accused the world of failing to end Moscow's invasion of his country and what he said was a campaign of murders, rapes and wanton destruction by Russian forces.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Short-term warming, long-term yecchh
We get a warming trend to close out the work week. Temperatures in the 16 C to 20 C range by Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
Ford to announce further support for Ukraine Wednesday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford along with several ministers will make an announcement Wednesday morning on further support for Ukraine.
-
Here's why more tenants should request reference letters from landlords
The idea of tenants asking landlords for reference letters from past renters is not a common one in Canada, but housing experts are making a case for why it should be.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the fastest-growing home prices
A recent report shows a major jump in housing prices in suburban Ottawa.
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Vancouver
-
Fatal fire at Surrey apartment under investigation
A fire in an apartment building in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood Tuesday night has left one person dead.
-
'Tragic event': Man sleeping in Penticton dumpster crushed in back of recycling truck
A man who was sleeping in a dumpster in Penticton suffered life-threatening injuries after being trapped and crushed in a recycling truck, according to the RCMP.
-
B.C. 'fraud ring' busted: Victims in 8 cities targeted by 4-person 'crime network,' Mounties say
Police in Richmond, B.C., say they've broken up a "fraud ring" that involved victims in eight cities, and suspects from two provinces.
Montreal
-
Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
-
Montreal's Canada Day parade cancelled for third year in a row
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding issues, Montreal’s 2022 Canada Day parade has been cancelled, according to event organizers.
-
Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Vancouver Island
-
Henry hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to COVID-19 health orders again
Dr. Bonnie Henry says she is hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to public health orders around masking and social distancing again as health officials wind down their public communications around the COVID-19 response.
-
Dog injured in 5th cougar attack near Victoria in recent weeks
Another daytime cougar attack has injured a dog near Sooke, B.C., marking the fifth such attack in recent weeks.
-
Woman seriously injured after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a large tree crashed down onto two mobile homes in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
Ukrainian refugee adjusting to new Halifax home
Surrounded by welcome cards made by Sarah Toma’s students, Ann Vasiutkena is adjusting to a new feeling of home.
-
N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
Northern Ontario
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst
Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.
-
Here's why more tenants should request reference letters from landlords
The idea of tenants asking landlords for reference letters from past renters is not a common one in Canada, but housing experts are making a case for why it should be.
Kitchener
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a collision involving a black Mazda 3 and a horse and buggy in Wellesley on Tuesday that sent three people in hospital.
-
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.