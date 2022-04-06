'We're going to be loud': New SUMA president values collaboration after election win

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) elected their new president on Tuesday. Randy Goulden had the interim tag removed from her title and will be moving into the role full-time.

“I’m very pleased the membership put their confidence in me,” Goulden said. “Whether a village, resort village, northern municipality, city or town, SUMA is the voice of all communities in Saskatchewan.”

SUMA brought forward 24 points of action to their members at the annual convention this year. Goulden is stressing the need for collaboration between all levels of government in Saskatchewan.

“We’re all apart of this one, united voice. “We’re going to be very loud and very clear. We want to make lives better for all the people who live in our communities.”

On Tuesday morning, Minister of Government relations Don McMorris, announced 23 municipalities would be granted a share of $1.5 million in funding for municipal projects.

McMorris said bringing all levels of government together and having dialogue is one way Saskatchewan residents’ lives are bettered.

“It’s an opportunity to have an open communication line,” McMorris said. “It’s a two-way line. Not just government talking to municipalities – but even more importantly – municipalities letting us know of what is important.”

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said Saskatchewan’s municipalities bore the brunt of the pandemic response the past two years. He feels the provincial government needed to do a better job at bringing local communities to the table to make decisions.

“The table seems to be getting smaller,” Meili said. “We need all these folks at the table to guide us as we come out of this pandemic and plot a path forward.”

Goulden said collaboration between the different levels of government is what will be key to solving the most pressing issues municipalities face today.

“We need that seat at the table with the other orders of government. Until we can talk about things and really discuss what the needs are, things can easily be put aside,” she said.

Goulden has seen the increasing mental health and addictions crisis in Saskatchewan communities rise to critical levels. Although not generally in municipal jurisdiction, SUMA wants to be a leader and in the forefront of making change in that area.

“Large communities, small communities, northern, southern – we’re seeing that happen, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and help.”

Goulden is now ready to take on the challenge of uniting Saskatchewan’s municipalities.

“I had an elder tell me, ‘Relationships are built on a thousand cups of tea’ and I’m ready to drink tea,” she said.