'We're here. We belong': YQR Pride Parade paints Queen City with rainbow colour

Parades are a staple for Pride Month when celebrated each June. However, for the past two years, the pandemic has hindered the ability for members and supporters of the LGBTQ2S+ community to celebrate in person.

But on Saturday, the YQR Pride Parade returned in extravagant style.

“Thank God we are back, it’s been a long time,” said Bread Basket Sister Faye Mess. “We are just so excited to be out and about seeing everybody being happy and having a great time.”

Residents of all ages, races, genders and sexual orientation lined the streets of downtown Regina in rainbows, flags, colourful hats and clothes and more to celebrate love of all kinds.

“We are here to support people living their truth being themselves,” said Alvin Pulga. “It’s something incredible and I really admire everybody in this community for that.”

The sights and sounds from the #yqrPride Parade pic.twitter.com/VrNWsBsM1k — Donovan Maess (@donovanjmaess) June 11, 2022

“It’s a sense of community,” said Mess. “Everybody here is a little different but to see the support from the community - not just your friends and family - it’s great to see.”

However, some members of the gay community still believe more work needs to be done to see equality for LGBTQ2S+ people.

“It’s still a march, it’s still a fight for equality,” said drag queen Flo Mingo. “It’s to show the world: ‘We’re here. We belong.’ You don’t have to fit into society norms to be exactly who you want to be.”

The 10-day Queen City Pride festival wraps up on Sunday.