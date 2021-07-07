REGINA -- After two years on the sidelines, football is back in Saskatchewan.

This Saturday, the Regina Riot will play their first game since 2019, a re-match of the last Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) final.

“I think there’s a little bit of nervousness,” Josie Shannon, the Riot’s quarterback, said. “Especially if people haven’t been doing any other sports and this is their first time getting back at it.

The Riot got the green light at the beginning of June to play a shortened three-game season. However, with the short notice that COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted, many veterans from the team weren’t able to return due to prior commitments.

“Our goal is to get women back on the field playing football for whatever reason they want to be here,” Riot head coach Kris Hadesbeck said. “To get better for the future or to make new friends this year, I think that’s important to stress.”

The WWCFL has two conferences, the Prairie Conference and the Western Conference, each with four teams. In 2019, each team played four games in the regular season before playoffs. This year, due to restrictions in other provinces, only the Regina Riot and Saskatoon Valkyries will participate.

“I think we’re fortunate to be in a province that is so football hungry that we’ll be much better off than some of the other teams,” Hadesbeck added. “Even though our numbers are down this season due to the short notice, we’re still able to get 30 girls out that are ready to play.”

“We’ll be the guineapigs for everyone for football after COVID and I think we just need to take it in strides,” Hailee Raffey, who is entering her fifth year with the Riot, said.

Only 31 players are suiting up with the Riot for the season opener against the Valkyries. That means most of the roster, including Raffey, will be pulling double duty on offense and defense.

“I’m kind of scared,” joked Raffey, who usually plays tackle on the offensive line. “Luckily in high school, I actually did play defensive line. For me, I’m a gentle giant. But when you play defence you have to be that aggressive person.”

Shannon, who is replacing veteran quarterback Aimee Kowalski, thinks the extra playing time won’t be a bad thing.

“It allows us opportunities to be able to play both sides of the ball, have more time with coaches, ask more questions and see it from a different angle,” Shannon said. “We’re here, we’re ready and we’re ready to get back at it.”

Kickoff for game one is Saturday at Leibel Field at 8 p.m.