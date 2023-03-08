'We're only as strong as our members': CUPE convention taking place in Regina

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) from across the province are gathered in Regina for their annual convention.

Delegates and guests are meeting at the Delta Hotel for the next three days. CUPE leadership said the biggest issue facing their membership is inflation and the rising cost of living.

This morning, delegates debated a wide variety of resolutions on issues such as privatization, childcare, and shelters for battered women.

CUPE represents more than 30,000 workers in Saskatchewan. They are employed in places like libraries, municipal offices, and universities.

Judy Henley, president of CUPE Saskatchewan membership feedback is always extremely important.

“We’re only as strong as our members, and we need to hear what our members are saying. They need to tell us what’s going on and then we take what they ask us to do and we move forward with it,” she said. “We believe in member mobilization, and face to face communication.”



The convention will elect a new executive on Thursday and hear from NDP leader Carla Beck on Friday morning.

- With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone