'We're praying': Weyburn woman still missing after more than a week

Frances Gazeley, left, is described as five-foot-six in height, with blue eyes and grey hair. She was last seen with a purple or blue winter coat on with short black boots. Frances Gazeley, left, is described as five-foot-six in height, with blue eyes and grey hair. She was last seen with a purple or blue winter coat on with short black boots.

Regina Top Stories