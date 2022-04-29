'We're receiving mixed messages': Regina couple frustrated over dead bird disposal process
Regina resident Gladys Hill said she’s had three dead ravens on her property in the northwest end of the city in the past week.
The ministry’s chief veterinarian officer told CTV News the public should refrain from contact with dead or potentially infected birds and to call the Ministry of Environment if someone finds a dead bird.
Hill said she called the Ministry of Environment after the first raven was found on April 23.
“They got back to us on [April 25] and they said, ‘There’s nothing we can do,’ and they directed us to the website,” she said.
On the province’s website, the Ministry of Environment gives steps to the public on how to dispose of dead birds:
- Wear heavy-duty rubber gloves, dish gloves, latex plastic gloves, or double latex gloves. You may also use leak-proof plastic bags as gloves.
- When picking up dead birds, ensure that the bird's bill and claws do not puncture the bag or gloves.
- Dispose of or wash gloves afterwards with soap and water. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand products.
- Report for evaluation to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC)
However, the next paragraph says, “Do not handle or consume sick birds, or birds that have died from unknown causes.”
“We’re receiving mixed messages,” said Hill.
The Ministry of Environment said the distinction is made between residents and hunters who find dead birds in the wild.
"Hunters would typically not be inclined to pick up dead birds in the field. The recommendation is for birds to be left to decompose by natural means,” they said.
On April 10, the Ministry of Agriculture reported cases of a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or H5N1) in some dead snow geese south of Regina. On April 18, the ministry added two poultry flocks to the list of confirmed cases.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said avian flu is spread through direct contact with live-diseased birds or surfaces contaminated by their feces.
In Colorado, the second human case of H5N1 was confirmed in a man working on a commercial farm. U.S. health officials said he was experiencing fatigue as his only symptom and was in isolation. The only other confirmed human case was in a British man in December of 2021.
“We have small grandchildren and dogs who play in our backyard. What does this mean for them?” asked Hill.
“There are no reported human cases of avian flu in Saskatchewan in this current outbreak,” the Ministry of Health said in an emailed statement.
The ministry added there is no risk to food safety and the risk of transmission to humans is low.
The province’s chief veterinary officer put an animal health control order in place to limit the co-mingling of poultry. The order prohibits the movement and participation of birds in shows, auctions, agricultural fairs and other bird events until May 14.
