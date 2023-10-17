'We still have a chance': Riders can still clinch playoff spot despite losing record

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) can still clinch the final West Division playoff spot with a win this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders (5-11).

“It’s very rare, right? I didn’t think we would be in this position again after last year but here we are,” said running back Jamal Morrow referring to the team’s seven game losing slide they ended last season on.

It comes as the team is now riding a six game losing streak with one game remaining.

“We still have a chance and everything’s still on the table for us,” added Morrow.

Calgary will get the first crack at trying to win this week as they play on Friday and Saskatchewan plays on Saturday.

“We will all watch that [game] because we know if they lose, we can win and we’re in. So I think all of us will be watching that rather closely,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

“I don’t think it changes anything. I think win or lose, we still have a shot but we have to take care on our end of the bargain,” shared quarterback, Jake Dolegala when asked about the Calgary game.

However, there are still a few more pieces to the playoff puzzle. If Calgary wins and Saskatchewan loses, the Stampeders will get in. If both teams lose, it will be up to Calgary to win their final matchup of the year as the Riders are on a bye the last week of the season.

“We’re hopeful we’re still playing and I told them to take the time off that we’re giving them, I expect you back at such and such date and to start preparing for either BC or Winnipeg [in playoffs],” said Dickenson.

It is an odd fight to the finish for the Riders who only have six wins all year but their final matchup against the league’s top team, the Toronto Argonauts, does not appear to be shaking their confidence.

“It’s a pretty big one but, I mean, regardless we still have to go out and win and so…dang we’ve been saying that for a long time,” laughed Morrow. “But we still have to go out there and take care of business.”

“We’ll get it done,” said Dolegla. When asked what gives him that confidence, he responded, “It’s just, I feel good about it,” and laughed.