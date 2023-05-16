'We've all had these days': Video shows cement spilling from concrete truck in Regina

Drivers had to think fast as a cement truck spilled liquid cement during Tuesday's morning commute in Regina.

A video shows the truck dumping globs of cement as it pulled away from a red light on Albert Street near Avonhurst Drive.

The man who shared the video online said the driver soon pulled over.

"No disrespect to the driver, we've all had these days," Joseph Dunn wrote in a social media post.

CTV News has contacted the City of Regina to inquire about the clean-up effort.

