'We've all had these days': Video shows liquid cement spilling from truck in Regina

Drivers had to think fast as a cement truck spilled liquid concrete during Tuesday's morning commute in Regina.

A video shows the truck dumping globs of liquid concrete as it pulled away from a red light on Albert Street near Avonhurst Drive.

The man who shared the video online said the driver soon pulled over.

"No disrespect to the driver, we've all had these days," Joseph Dunn wrote in a social media post.

"We are aware of an accidental cement spill by a contractor along Albert Street earlier this morning. Traffic restrictions were in place in the southbound lanes at Albert Street and Avonhurst Drive while the contractor returned to clean it up. The cleanup is now complete," the City of Regina said in a statement emailed to CTV News on Tuesday afternoon.