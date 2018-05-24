Richard Roy’s garage sales in Weyburn get a little extra attention each year, thanks to some creativity and social media.

For the last three years, Roy and his brother Preston have produced a video advertising their garage sales as offering the best prices in the city.

“We figure that whenever you post a garage sale ad, or post anything online to sell, it just disappears into the sea of white noise,” Roy said. “We wanted to make something that would stand out, so we thought it would be funny if we had one of those cheesy car sales guys trying to sell all the stuff at a garage sale.”

The concept worked and now people look forward to it every year.

“We end up getting so many inquiries we sell almost everything before the garage sale even starts,” Roy said.

The sale is filled with items purchased by Roy’s family throughout the year.

“I’m kind of a spokesperson for my mother and my brother’s garage sale,” he explained with a laugh. “No one’s ever seen someone do a commercial for a garage sale, so that catches their attention.”

While the videos draw people in, Roy said it’s the prices that really attract attention.

“You keep saying how prices are rock bottom, people think that they can come and find something that’s worth buying,” he said.

The sale gathers attention from across the country, drawing in thousands of views and hundreds of sales. The brothers also change up their scheduling, opening on Friday afternoons rather than earlier in the week.

“Everyone goes and sees garage sales on Wednesday or Thursday, but they know ours will only opens on Friday, so everyone still thinks they have a good chance to come in and get the stuff if they’re first,” Roy said.

People line up for the chance to get in on the deals.

The garage sale opens Friday at 4 p.m. at 799 Johnstone Street in Weyburn. It will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.