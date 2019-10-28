REGINA -- A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the death of Jenaya Wapemoose, who was reported missing on May 7.

Eric Kakakaway, 23, appeared in provincial court Monday morning on charges of second degree murder and indignity to a human body.

Jeannette Kakakaway, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and also appeared in court on Monday.

Human remains were found northeast of the city on Oct. 26. The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed. An autopsy is expected to happen later this week.

The news about the arrests and discovery of a body made it to the family on Sunday.

“[Eric Kakakaway] was her boyfriend at one time,” Jenaya’s cousin Ella Redwood told CTV News. “He was her ex. I don’t really know if they were together when this happened or not.”

Eric Kakakaway is pictured in this Facebook photo.

The family said they were told Eric Kakakaway was arrested on Oct. 25, and Jeannette was picked up the following day.

“We hurt very much as a family,” Jenaya’s aunt Debbie Delorme said. “When you grow up together your bond is close, really close. We’re glad that she was found so we can have closure now, and we want justice served. She has a little one who’s going to grow up without her mom now. It hurts.”

Jenaya’s daughter Annabelle is six years old.

The family said a memorial will be held sometime in the next week in Regina. Following the memorial Jenaya will be laid to rest on Cowessess First Nation.

“We want justice for Jenaya,”

The 22-year-old mother of two had not been heard from since April 7, and in June police said her disappearance was being investigated as suspicious.

She was reported missing on May 7, and two weeks later Eric Kakakaway was handed 10 charges after he allegedly threatened someone with a gun.

Wapemoose's family organized search parties and handed out flyers earlier this year to try and find her.

Police Chief Evan Bray told reporters on Monday afternoon that officers have been in constant contact with Wapemoose's family throughout the investigation.

"This has been obviously a very tough few months for the family and friends of Jenaya," he said.

Bray confirmed that Wapemoose and the accused were known to each other.

"It's unique though where charges have been laid before identifying the body properly," Bray said. "We believe it is Jenaya based on the investigation.

"This case has been one, like any missing person case, that we take very seriously."

With files from Creeson Agecoutay.