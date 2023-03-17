'We want to work together': First Nation communities exchanging knowledge of unmarked grave searches
Three Saskatchewan communities and unmarked grave search committees are sharing their experiences and knowledge to others.
As more First Nations across the country embark on their own journeys in searching for and discovering unmarked burial sites, many had questions about the process.
‘Learn Our Way,’ a day of education on Thursday, hoped to answer them.
“We really want people to know this is difficult work,” said Regina Indian Industrial School Commemorative Association (RIISCA) chair Sarah Longman.
A cemetery with unmarked graves for the former Regina Indian Residential School in west Regina was granted heritage status by the city in 2016.
RIISCA, in partnership with Star Blanket Cree Nation and George Gordon First Nation, held the day of education.
They shared their lived experience of going through the processes of discovering unmarked graves to other communities who are searching, or have plans to search, sites near their communities.
“The history is always really important,” said Longman. “To be where you are today, you have to understand where you came from.”
Longman stressed the work of discovering unmarked graves is very new. The discoveries made across Canada all have different stories, but each search can provide teaching.
“As the teams got together, we shared stories and some of the patterns that are starting to emerge out of the work,” she said. “We also talked about some of the knowledge gaps that are missing.”
To fill those gaps, ‘Learn Our Way’ brought in an archeologist, documentarian, elders and survivors.”
“This is unprecedented to us,” said Star Blanket Chief Michael Starr. “It’s something we did not know we would be doing.”
Starr believes searching is not done and patience will bring out each community’s story.
“It’s emotional,” he said. “Now that we understand the importance of it, we want to work together.”
A partnership that will bring healing for all.
“By sharing [the emotion], it helps to lift the burden of the work they are doing,” said Starr. “We want people to come forward and say, ‘We want to work arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand with reconciliation,’” said Longman.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Some Canadian employers offer egg freezing as part of expanded fertility benefits
Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.
Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial
Prince Harry will on Friday seek to win his libel claim against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer said, as the British royal steps up his legal battles against the tabloid press.
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8
Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed 'El Chapito' for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
Skunks take over Winnipeg school, forcing students to learn elsewhere
Students at a Winnipeg elementary school were forced to abandon their classrooms thanks to an 'uncomfortable smell' left behind by some skunks.
-
'It's fantastic': Manitoba town named to Time's World's Greatest Places list
Among the cathedrals of Barcelona and the cherry blossoms of Kyoto, a northern Manitoba town has cracked Time’s World’s Greatest Places of 2023 list.
Calgary
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 500
Alberta now has 486 people in hospital with COVID-19, 11 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Influenza in Alberta: Cases remain low, no new deaths reported for second week
No Albertans died from influenza this week according to the latest data, while only 35 new cases were reported.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Toronto
-
When digital data lives on after death: How to navigate questions of consent, privacy
Families are turning to funeral homes for assistance in unlocking their loved one’s phone; hoping that through a fingerprint or face scan of the body, they can break in with biometrics.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Ontario income tax credits people need to know about
While the deadline to file your taxes getting closer, there are some personal tax credits people in Ontario may qualify for.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
Vancouver
-
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
-
ICBC won’t pay condo owners full damages for vehicle that crashed into building
ICBC has informed condo owners in a White Rock building that they are on the hook for thousands of dollars to repair damage from a crash that they had nothing do with – and didn’t cause.
-
Month of travel chaos leaves Flair Airlines passengers scrambling
Over the last year, Krystle McGough has flown twice with Flair, most recently on March 3 from Toronto, and both times have resulted in chaos.
Montreal
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Montreal study finds more women began gambling online during the pandemic
More and more women are experimenting with online gambling for the first time, a phenomenon that will require further research in the coming years, says researcher Sylvia Kairouz. A 2021 study of 4,500 Quebecers found that a higher proportion of women reported starting or migrating to online gambling during the pandemic, although more men than women reported engaging in such activities.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke victim in suspicious death investigation identified as 42-year-old father
A man who died under what police are calling suspicious circumstances near Victoria this week has been identified as a 42-year-old father of two young boys.
-
Former Devil's Army president found guilty of first-degree murder of Saanich man
The former president of a motorcycle club in Campbell River has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Saanich man John Dillon Brown.
-
Victoria moving ahead with new single-use container bylaw
The City of Victoria is looking to introduce a new bylaw intended to curb the amount of single-use items used by businesses in the municipality.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
N.S. gas prices drop nearly 10 cents overnight; P.E.I., N.B. prices also down
The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make announcement in Guelph
The leader of Canada will be stopping by the Royal City Friday morning.
-
Will fences and rain stop St. Patrick’s Day street parties in Waterloo?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
-
'It can basically light your house on fire': Kitchener fire warns of the dangers of lithium batteries
The Kitchener Fire Department is calling on residents to monitor their battery-powered devices after investigators determined a recent house fire was caused by an electric bicycle.