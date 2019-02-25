

The University of Regina Cougars women’s volleyball season came to an end over the weekend.

The Cougars lost the best-of-three Canada West quarter-finals to the UBC Thunderbirds 2-0, losing both games in five sets.

“I think we went out with a bang, in that game, and we gave it everything we could,” said Cougars outside hitter Ashlee Sandiford.

“We gave this whole season everything we could. So I’m just really proud to be a part of the Cougars team.”

Sandiford, setter Satomi Togawa and libero Taylor Ungar played their final games as Cougars. All three are graduating this year.

“Being here for five yeasr, and ending on the biggest year we’ve had, I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Sandiford said.

Ungar had a stand-out season, breaking the Canada West record for digs with 392.

“(I have) a whole bunch of emotions. I’m happy that it was a good game. I’m sad that it was over, but I’m really just proud of everyone and myself for the career,” Ungar said.

The team set a new standard for women’s volleyball at the University of Regina, breaking the Cougars’ record for wins in a season with 16 victories and eight losses.

“I’ve told the team this is an experience that maybe you will never have again so you better appreciate every single moment of it,” Cougars head coach Melanie Sanford.

The Cougars had only six wins after the Christmas break, but a 10-game win streak put them in fourth place in the Canada West Conference before meeting the Thunderbirds in the quarter-finals.

Based on reporting by CTV's Claire Hanna