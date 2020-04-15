REGINA -- Within the last month, two of Saskatchewan’s strongest seconds in the game of curling were let go from their teams.

First, Colton Flasch was released from Alberta’s Kevin Koe, who replaced him with two time Olympic Gold medalist John Morris.

“A little overwhelmed, and just shocked,” says Flasch when he found out he was being let go from former teammate Ben Hebert.

Then last week, Catlin Schneider experienced the same fate. The second was let go by Team Matt Dunstone, less than a month after he helped them reach third place at the Brier.

“Frustration, anger, disappointment, you know the ‘why’ question, the sadness it’s hard to know what to think,” says Schneider.

Before being released, Schneider sent Flasch a text message, consoling him on his released from Team Koe. Then the conversation quickly turned to teaming up when they both released they were out of a curling job.

“[Flasch] had asked me, ‘you guys are staying together obviously? You guys had a pretty decent year,’ I thought we were,” said Schneider. “A few days later we would be talking about forming a new team together.”

The team, which will curl out of Saskatoon’s Nutana Curling Club, will feature Flasch as skip, Schneider at third, Kevin Marsh at second, and Dan Marsh at lead.

It’s a reunion for Flasch and the Marsh brothers, who curled together in 2018, reaching the Saskatchewan Tankard final. Flasch thinks skip is his strongest position.

“Actually it’s the most comfortable role I’ve ever played to be honest. I like to be in charge a little bit once in a while and that’s the role I really like playing.”

The 29-year-old skip also brings experience to the squad, as the only current curler playing in Saskatchewan with a Brier title.

Flasch says he “learnt what what a team does that’s the number one team in the world.”

Schneider, who was named a 2017 Brier All-Star, is out to prove his former team wrong.

“I mean that’s the best way to do it, is take it to the game.”

Flasch says he understands why Koe would want to trade him for a player like Morris, but says with his new Saskatchewan squad, he wants to win and reclaim that title.

“We were at the peak of curling on both sides and we want to get back to that point again and just win.”