Weapons charges laid after gun allegedly pointed from vehicle: Regina police

A Regina man is facing weapons charges following an incident on Thursday night, where a gun was reportedly pointed out the window of a vehicle.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of McDonald Street around 7:23 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS). The caller said while he was driving, another driver pointed a gun out of the vehicle window at him.

Police found the vehicle and performed a traffic stop soon after. A man and a woman were arrested without incident and the air gun was seized. The woman was wanted on outstanding warrants and was released.

The 39-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with conditions of a release order, and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition.

He will make his appearance in Provincial Court on July 26.