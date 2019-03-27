

CTV Regina





Weekly garbage collection will be back in the Queen City on April 1.

The city moves to a biweekly collection schedule in the winter.

Residents are reminded to bag garbage and keep lids closed, along with rolling carts out to the curb or alley by 7:30 a.m. on collection days. The city says crews need at least one metre around carts to properly empty garbage and they should be rolled back into place when emptied.

Find more information on garbage collection at regina.ca/waste.