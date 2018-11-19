

The Notre Dame Hounds are known for their heart, both on the ice and off. On Monday, that was on display as they helped a young man with cerebral palsy realize his hockey dream.

“I had no words,” said Dan Quewezance. “I didn’t know how to react.”

Quewezance, a huge Notre Dame fan, was made a “Hound for a Day” and practiced the Midget AAA Hounds. The 20-year loves hockey, but living and playing with cerebral palsy has its challenges.

“It’s shocking because I never expected this day to come,” he said.

“He practiced with us twice last year and I knew he had some limitations,” said Devan Praught, who coaches the Midget AAA Hounds. “So, when he got on the ice last year, I actually got quite emotional just watching him moving with one arm, handling the pick with one arm, shooting.”

Cerebral palsy hasn’t been the only setback in Quewezance’s life.

“I was abandoned when I was seven years old,” he said. “Then I went to a foster home that wasn’t very nice to me.”

He was eventually placed in a group home. But, his life changed when he met the Hounds.

“They welcomed him with open arms, they made him part of the team,” said Kristy Duperreault, director of community living at Harbour Landing Village.

“I know when I first met him, I felt like he was almost a brother because he’s such a nice guy,” said Hounds player Jacob Dale.

To play with the Hounds is a dream come true.

“Really excited to be on the ice,” Quewezance said. “I never thought I would be on a sledge hockey team or able to get on the ice, ever since I’ve loved hockey all my life.”

It might only be one day, but Quewezance will carry the memory for the rest of his life.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Claire Hanna