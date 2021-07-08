REGINA -- Curling superfan Hans Madsen of Yorkton has died after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to CurlSask.

Madsen, 71, is best known for dying his beard different colours when attending curling events around Saskatchewan and the world.

"As 'Curling’s Bearded Fan', Hans brightened all of the events with his beards. Our condolences go out to Judy & Hans's family & friends," CurlSask wrote in a post on Twitter on Thursday morning.

We are saddened to learn of the loss of Hans Madsen. From Yorkton, SK, Hans and his wife Judy travelled the world cheering on curling teams. As “Curling's Bearded Fan", Hans brightened all of the events with his beards. Our condolences go out to Judy & Hans's family & friends. �� pic.twitter.com/uL5LfQqB7h — CURLSASK (@CURLSASK) July 8, 2021

Tributes from across the sports landscape have been posted to social media.

He loved the game

He loved the people

Curling has lost a wonderful friend and a lot of its colour

The next rainbow..we'll think of you

Sympathy to Judy and family from TSN curling

It was a pleasure

Mr Hans Madsen pic.twitter.com/x2Ky7LPeml — Vic Rauter (@TSNVicRauter) July 8, 2021

We are saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of one of our #1 fans, Hans Madsen.



Hans’ love for local sports including the Cardinals, Terriers, and local curling will be missed by many.



Rest easy Hans. #BeardedFanForever pic.twitter.com/M6nFXqrkpm — Yorkton Cardinals (@CardinalsWCBL) July 8, 2021

We always looked forward to seeing super fan Hans Madsen at our events and are saddened to hear of his passing. Rest easy, Hans. pic.twitter.com/VwyjfaFAKT — Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling (@grandslamcurl) July 8, 2021

