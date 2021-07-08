Advertisement
Well-known Sask. curling fan Hans Madsen dies after cancer battle
Published Thursday, July 8, 2021 3:07PM CST
Hans Madsen was well-known in the curling world for his decorated beard. (Source: Twitter/@CurlingCanada)
REGINA -- Curling superfan Hans Madsen of Yorkton has died after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to CurlSask.
Madsen, 71, is best known for dying his beard different colours when attending curling events around Saskatchewan and the world.
"As 'Curling’s Bearded Fan', Hans brightened all of the events with his beards. Our condolences go out to Judy & Hans's family & friends," CurlSask wrote in a post on Twitter on Thursday morning.
Tributes from across the sports landscape have been posted to social media.
