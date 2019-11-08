Were you dressed up as Harley Quinn for Halloween? Regina police may need your help
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jai Courtney as Boomerang, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot, Karen Fukuhara as Katana, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc and Jay Hernandez as Diablo, in a scene from "Suicide Squad." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 11:01AM CST
REGINA -- If you were dressed up as Harley Quinn this year for Halloween, Regina police might be able to use your help tracking down a suspect.
Police say someone dressed as the Batman character was outside a bar in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue on Oct. 27 and may have witnessed an incident outside the bar.
Police are asking the missing Harley Quinn to come forward to help identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.