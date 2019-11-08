REGINA -- If you were dressed up as Harley Quinn this year for Halloween, Regina police might be able to use your help tracking down a suspect.

Police say someone dressed as the Batman character was outside a bar in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue on Oct. 27 and may have witnessed an incident outside the bar.

It was October 27th around 1 am. You were out celebrating Halloween – dressed as Harley Quinn. You were outside a bar on the 600 block of Victoria Avenue. And we need your help. You may have information we need to identify a… https://t.co/JTdnkZwG3T pic.twitter.com/ifg2NPxgyF — Regina Police (@reginapolice) November 8, 2019

Police are asking the missing Harley Quinn to come forward to help identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.