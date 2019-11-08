REGINA -- If you were dressed up as Harley Quinn this year for Halloween, Regina police might be able to use your help tracking down a suspect.

Police say someone dressed as the Batman character was outside a bar in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue on Oct. 27 and may have witnessed an incident outside the bar.

Police are asking the missing Harley Quinn to come forward to help identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.