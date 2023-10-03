Wes Cates gives Riders a Grade of F following 4th straight loss
While certain players provided bright spots for the Riders’ darkening season record – the green and white could not snap its losing streak in its matchup against the Lions.
With its season record falling to 6-9, Wes Cates says the time is now to regroup in the wake of a massive loss to Rider Nation.
Welcome to another edition of X's and O's and unfortunately the Riders did not snap their losing streak but we still have to break it down. So of course I'm still gonna welcome in Wes Cates. Welcome in Wes.
“Hey, Brit. How's it going? Yeah, I feel like it should be like some quiet violin music playing in the background. It feels like the same sad song right now. But yeah, we're still in the playoffs though.”
Yeah, exactly. That's I think the only thing Rider fans are holding onto right now. But what I'm going to talk about is the fact that the defense was holding the Riders in that game a little bit in the first two quarters by keeping the Lions to just field goals. Eventually the Lions got past them right before the half in the dying seconds. They got that touchdown. Do you feel like that kind of was a momentum shifter?
“I think so. I feel like the defense has been asked to do a lot all year. I guess that's kind of been the way of this team for the last few years actually. Just like the week prior, a big letdown right before half. When you're in a game and doing well that kind of seems to just get the ball rolling in the wrong direction and have you on the wrong side of a big score at the end of it. I mean, kudos to the team, I guess for not giving up but they're just putting too much on the defense by getting off to slow starts. And then yeah, just really – too little, too late just isn't really cutting it for Rider fans.”
Well, you mentioned it was kind of like Deja vu to last week in a number of ways because again, they made a late push in the fourth quarter. Recovered onside kick, they had back to back touchdowns, could have recovered the second onside kick. What are your thoughts about the fact that they've had back to back weeks of attempts of these late comebacks?
“It feels to me like they're not giving up on each other but they're not respecting the game enough to really come out with that intensity and that fire just from opening kick off and just carry it throughout the game. I mean, I do like some of the bright spots I'm seeing – like there was a great onside by Lauther. Christian Albright has shown that he deserves to stay on the roster. CJ Reavis is playing some great football when he's in a position to make plays. I think there's definitely bright spots. You look at Keenan Schaffer Baker's back to the shake and bake that he is known for and even, you know, there's some others. The receiving corps as a whole has been doing a great job of kind of taking advantage of their opportunities, but still just not enough to get the job done and get the W's that you need to be a competent team.”
Well, they were better on the penalty front that game. But they still did have two turnovers and ultimately obviously lost marking their fourth loss in a row. So what are you grading the team this week, Wes?
“I mean, like I said, I did see some bright spots from individuals but they're just not playing the type of football that they need to be playing right now. So I feel like just mentally and emotionally just the way they need to come out and approach the game. They're just failing in that department. So I'm gonna give them an F because the product hasn't been that very good. I think they know better, they've got the talent and for whatever reason, they're just not putting it together and coming out and doing the work to be on the right side of the scoreboard.”
We've been waiting for a passing grade for a while or a nice passing grade, I guess. Maybe next week. Before we go Wes Rider Nation, the CFL mourning the loss of one of the greatest to ever take to the field. Just your thoughts – what can you say about the legendary George Reed?
“Yeah, George Reed is really one of the greatest human beings probably ever to grace this earth, this planet. He came to Saskatchewan at a time when it wasn't easy for a man like him and made the most of it and looked after his family gave back to his community in the biggest way. I remember when I came to Saskatchewan, every appearance I was at George was there and just a pillar in the community always had time for everybody. And he's a pretty quiet laid back guy at times but he always made time for everybody that wanted to be engaged with him so you know, rest in peace. My heart goes out to his family and friends but I’m glad to see that the football legend is at peace and you know looking down on us and hopefully he can shed a little bit of light on this Rider team maybe give us a little George Reed love from the heavens above.”
I'm thinking they will be playing for him for sure this week. Thanks for this one Wes.
“Thank you.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba
Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.
Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say
Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to police, who urged students to take shelter on the campus of the historically Black college.
Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Amid consistent interest rate hikes and wavering markets, Canadian condo sales are starting to fall in all but two markets in the nation, according to a new report from Re/Max.
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
Train service restored after CN experiences network-wide system failure
Canadian National Railway Co. experienced a network-wide system failure on Tuesday that affected Via, GO and other trains in Ontario. The issue was resolved and service was restored Tuesday night.
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN opens health watchdog office to investigate Indigenous maltreatment
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is adding a health ombudsman office to rectify what leaders call decades of mistreatment within the provincial healthcare system.
-
Striking Prince Albert city workers head to labour board after talks break down. Again.
The union representing inside workers in Prince Albert is taking the city to the labour board, after a vote on a new contract was derailed on Friday.
-
Sask. COVID-19 rates rising ahead of anticipated fall surge
Saskatchewan saw a 73 per cent increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest two-week surveillance report.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Heather Stefanson stepping down as PC leader
Heather Stefanson will be stepping down as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba
Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
Invasion of the six-legged creeps: Calgarians battling boxelder bugs
Meaghan Walsh has spent countless hours spraying the walls of her quiet Killarney home with soapy water, trying to beat back an onslaught of creepy six-legged invaders.
-
Police search Chestermere property in connection to Calgary homicide
Calgary police are searching a rural property east of the city in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.
Edmonton
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelter
One person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
Top prosecutor ends Indigenous man's case claiming excessive force by Edmonton police officer
An Indigenous man's pursuit of private prosecution of an Edmonton police officer who caused him long-term injury has been stopped by Alberta's top prosecutor.
Toronto
-
More than $1M allegedly solicited from Ontario businesses in decade-long scam involving fake magazine
A 58-year-old Oakville man accused of operating a fraudulent magazine for more than a decade allegedly solicited more than $1 million often by placing cold calls to local businesses throughout Ontario.
-
-
Mississauga man charged after allegedly defrauded charity $94k
A 33-year-old Mississauga man has been charged after allegedly defrauding a charitable organization of $94,000.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there
Two Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a Starbucks
There is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Ottawa breaks 132-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Ottawa has surpassed a more than century-old heat record, and more record-breaking warmth is in the forecast.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver councillor wins code of conduct complaint against her, filed by the mayor
A Vancouver city councillor has won a code of conduct complaint, which was filed against her by the mayor.
-
Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.
-
'Outrageous': B.C. premier slams Conservative leader's first question in legislature
John Rustad's first question in British Columbia's legislature as the leader of the provincial Conservative Party prompted a stern rebuke from Premier David Eby, who accused him of picking on children and families.
Montreal
-
Quebec man formally charged with threatening Trudeau, Legault
A Quebec man has been formally charged with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault and several other criminal offences.
-
Paralympian who had medal stolen a victim of Montreal's soaring car thefts
The theft of a Paralympic swimmer's car with a gold medal inside is just one of thousands of vehicles that are stolen in Montreal ever year, as car thefts soar in the city.
-
Residents on both sides of Park Ex bike lane debate protest outside borough council meeting
Banging on drums and ringing a cowbell, dozens of residents showed up outside a council meeting in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough to loudly protest the removal of more than 250 parking spots to make way new bike paths.
Vancouver Island
-
Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near Sooke
A 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
Anti-SOGI demonstrations at elementary schools prompt calls to renew protest legislation
Some North Vancouver parents want the province to re-introduce legislation prohibiting protests near schools, following a series of anti-SOGI demonstrations.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
‘Our new normal’ – N.S. top doctor urges residents to get vaccinations up to date during respiratory virus season
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is encouraging residents to get their vaccinations up-to-date as the province heads into respiratory virus season.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crash
The New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury woman killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
Northern medical school is a success story like no other
The Ontario Medical Association is highlighting northern Ontario's medical university in a new campaign.
-
Sudbury looks to deal with chronic complainers tying up city resources
Officials in Greater Sudbury are looking for ways to deal with a small number of chronic complainers that are taking up a large amount of city staff time.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital evacuated due to fire, surgeries cancelled
Staff, patients and visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
Officers were knocking on doors in a quiet Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday as they continue to investigate a homicide last week.