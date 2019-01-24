

CTV Regina





A new Angus Reid poll released Thursday shows the sense of alienation continues for provinces west of Ontario.

When asked which province they feel is particularly friendly to their own province, respondents from the Prairie provinces held each other in high esteem.

Three-quarters of Saskatchewan respondents said they feel Alberta is friendliest toward them, while more than six in 10 people in Saskatchewan said that Manitoba is friendliest.

The outlier is British Columbia. About 31 per cent in British Columbia say they feel Alberta is friendliest towards their province, while only 23 per cent in Saskatchewan say they feel the west coast province is friendliest.

On the other side, only 12 per cent of respondents in Saskatchewan say they feel Ontario is friendliest and two per cent feel Quebec is friendliest.

The poll also shows that more than half of Canadians feel that Quebec takes more from Canada than it gives.

This includes Quebec residents themselves. The poll showed 21 per cent of respondents from Quebec felt their province was taking more than they were giving.

More than seven out of 10 Saskatchewan respondents said Quebec takes more than they give.