WestJet flight suffers mechanical malfunction on way to Toronto
File Image
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 1:15PM CST
A WestJet flight travelling from Regina to Toronto made an unplanned landing in Winnipeg early on Friday morning.
The plane experienced a mechanical malfunction and crews had to perform a precautionary engine shutdown. The plane then landed normally in Winnipeg at around 8:15 a.m. local time.
The plane was towed to a holding pad and all guests exited the plane and were taken to the terminal by bus. Nobody was injured in the landing.