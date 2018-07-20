A WestJet flight travelling from Regina to Toronto made an unplanned landing in Winnipeg early on Friday morning.

The plane experienced a mechanical malfunction and crews had to perform a precautionary engine shutdown. The plane then landed normally in Winnipeg at around 8:15 a.m. local time.

The plane was towed to a holding pad and all guests exited the plane and were taken to the terminal by bus. Nobody was injured in the landing.