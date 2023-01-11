Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police

The Weyburn Police Service building is seen in this image taken Jan. 28, 2021. (Cally Stephanow/CTV News) The Weyburn Police Service building is seen in this image taken Jan. 28, 2021. (Cally Stephanow/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener