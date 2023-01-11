Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
WPS said concerned parents alerted them of inappropriate communications that had been occurring between their teenaged daughter and a man over social media.
According to police, the initial messages between the two started over email, and then switched to Facebook Messenger.
WPS said an investigation led to the three charges of the school division employee who has since been released on numerous conditions.
Holy Family Roman Catholic Separate School Division confirmed the accused is an employee, but did not say what role they had or if any action had been taken as a result of the charges.
“This is a personnel matter under investigation by the appropriate authorities. Be assured that safety measures are in place for all concerned,” Gwen Keith, the school division’s Director of Education, said in a statement.
WPS confirmed the alleged victim is a student in the same school division.
Police are not releasing the accused’s name at this time.
The individual is scheduled to make their next court appearance on Feb. 28.
Weyburn police are reminding parents to monitor their children’s social media activity to ensure interactions are appropriate.
