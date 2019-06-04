Tenille Arts will sing “O Canada” in Oakland on Wednesday as the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The series is currently tied at one game apiece.

“I am SO excited to announce that I’m performing the Canadian National Anthem at Game 3,” Arts said in a tweet.

Arts, who is from Weyburn, added that she’s proud to represent Canada during the Raptors’ historic run in the finals.