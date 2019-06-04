Weyburn artist Tenille Arts to perform Canadian national anthem at Game 3 of NBA Finals
Tenille Arts will perform the Canadian national anthem in Oakland on Wednesday (Twitter: TenilleArts)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:09PM CST
Tenille Arts will sing “O Canada” in Oakland on Wednesday as the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
The series is currently tied at one game apiece.
“I am SO excited to announce that I’m performing the Canadian National Anthem at Game 3,” Arts said in a tweet.
Arts, who is from Weyburn, added that she’s proud to represent Canada during the Raptors’ historic run in the finals.