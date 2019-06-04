

CTV Regina





Tenille Arts will sing “O Canada” in Oakland on Wednesday as the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The series is currently tied at one game apiece.

“I am SO excited to announce that I’m performing the Canadian National Anthem at Game 3,” Arts said in a tweet.

I am SO excited to announce that I’m performing the Canadian National Anthem at Game 3 of the #NBAFinals tomorrow! I am so proud to be representing Canada during the @Raptors’ first time in the finals! ���� Tune-in early to @ABCNetwork in the US & @Sportsnet in CA to watch! �� @NBA pic.twitter.com/WTS0angK9t — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) June 4, 2019

Arts, who is from Weyburn, added that she’s proud to represent Canada during the Raptors’ historic run in the finals.