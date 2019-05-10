

Provincial, city, and school board officials attended a ground breaking ceremony for the new elementary school in Weyburn on Friday.

Weyburn – Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan joined officials from the City of Weyburn and South East Cornerstone Public School Division to celebrate the project.

The school will be a consolidation of Queen Elizabeth Elementary, Haig Elementary and Souris Elementary. It will stand on the former site of the Weyburn Junior High School, which closed its doors in 2016. The school is being built in conjunction with a new Recreation and Cultural Centre, which will share a kitchen, washrooms and common space with the school. The two centres will be run independently of each other.

“Our government is delighted to work with South East Cornerstone Public School Division to begin construction of this new school, which is a solid investment in the future successes of the students who will be attending it,” Duncan said. “Working with the City of Weyburn on this project has given us an opportunity to build a new facility that will benefit both the students and the entire community.”

The projected opening date is fall of 2021, and is expected to take 650 students. The building will include childcare space for six infants, 15 toddlers and 30 preschool-age kids.