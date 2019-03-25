

CTV Regina





Weyburn city council will take another look at a care home application at tonight’s meeting.

An application to build a care home in the Creeks neighbourhood was voted down by councillors at a meeting on March 11.

The proposal, put forward by the Saskatchewan Housing Authority Corporation, was rejected because of resident concerns in the neighbourhood. It sparked outrage, leading to a formal apology from all of council.

Last week, council said it would reconsider the application at the earliest available meeting, which will be held tonight.