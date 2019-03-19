

CTV Regina





Weyburn city council says it will be bringing back an application for a care home in the city’s Creeks neighbourhood.

Councillors met with the Ministry of Social Services, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Weyburn Group Home Society and Terra Developments on Monday to find a solution that will work for the group home and its clients.

The application will be reconsidered at the earliest possible meeting, the city says.

A proposal for a care home for disabled adults was voted down last week. Community groups, residents and government officials raised concerns about the project’s dismissal.

In a statement, the city said officials left the meeting on Monday “feeling that the direction going forward will get this home built in the Creeks.”