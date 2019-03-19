Weyburn council to reconsider application for care home
The Creeks, a new neighbourhood in Weyburn, Sask., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Creeks was to include a home for people with mental and physical disabilities, which was rejected by city council. Letters sent to the Weyburn city council outlined on behalf of The Creeks residents' voiced concerns about parking, safety and the potential impact to property values. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:23AM CST
Weyburn city council says it will be bringing back an application for a care home in the city’s Creeks neighbourhood.
Councillors met with the Ministry of Social Services, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Weyburn Group Home Society and Terra Developments on Monday to find a solution that will work for the group home and its clients.
The application will be reconsidered at the earliest possible meeting, the city says.
A proposal for a care home for disabled adults was voted down last week. Community groups, residents and government officials raised concerns about the project’s dismissal.
In a statement, the city said officials left the meeting on Monday “feeling that the direction going forward will get this home built in the Creeks.”