Weyburn council votes to move forward with group home
The Creeks, a new neighbourhood in Weyburn, Sask., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Creeks was to include a home for people with mental and physical disabilities, which was rejected by city council. Letters sent to the Weyburn city council outlined on behalf of The Creeks residents' voiced concerns about parking, safety and the potential impact to property values. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
CTV Regina
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 9:49AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 25, 2019 5:47PM CST
Weyburn city council voted unanimously to move forward with the group home at city council on Monday evening.
One councillor abstained, citing a conflict of interest.
An application to build a care home in the Creeks neighbourhood was voted down by councillors at a meeting on March 11, which was met with backlash.
The proposal, put forward by the Saskatchewan Housing Authority Corporation, was rejected because of resident concerns in the neighbourhood. It sparked outrage, leading to a formal apology from all of council.