Weyburn city council voted unanimously to move forward with the group home at city council on Monday evening.

One councillor abstained, citing a conflict of interest.

An application to build a care home in the Creeks neighbourhood was voted down by councillors at a meeting on March 11, which was met with backlash.

The proposal, put forward by the Saskatchewan Housing Authority Corporation, was rejected because of resident concerns in the neighbourhood. It sparked outrage, leading to a formal apology from all of council.