Weyburn driver has license suspended after being caught smoking cannabis with child present

The Weyburn Police Service headquarters' sign is seen in this undated file photo. The Weyburn Police Service headquarters' sign is seen in this undated file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener