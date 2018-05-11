

CTV Regina





The City of Weyburn is encouraging residents to conserve water. Nickle Lake, which supplies the city’s water, is down 43 per cent from its normal capacity.

On April 24 the water level on the lake was the lowest it had been since the late 1980s.

A spokesperson for the city says they are hoping for rain, but a motion will be forward at a May 14 council meeting to approve enforcement for temporary water conservation.

If the enforcement is approved, the city will ask residents to only water their grass two days a week and public parks will have watering cut by 50 per cent.