A Weyburn woman was selected as a spokesperson for Operation Lifesaver Canada’s newest campaign #STOPTrackTragedies, which kicked off National Rail Safety Week on Monday.

Sandra LaRose lost her daughter, Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk, in a train accident last year, and the pain has been a constant reminder of what was lost.

“She had a presence about her,” LaRose said. “You always knew she was there. She was beautiful, smart and athletic. She had everything going for her.”

Bursic-Panchuk was on her way to a friend’s house when the fatal accident occurred. It was deemed to be caused by distracted driving.

Since then, LaRose has used her grief as fuel for speaking out against the deadly activity. She said the more she speaks out, the more she heals.

“For lack of a better word, it’s positive healing,” she said. “I’m going to pull something hopefully good out of the worst time in my life.”

Operation Lifesaver Canada reached out to LaRose to speak at their event for #STOPTrackTragedies, a decision which National Director Sarah Mayes said was to incorporate personal stories of people affected by rail crossing incidents.

“We were honoured that Sandra LaRose, Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk’s mother, agreed to share her story as part of the campaign,” she said in a statement. “By sharing her story, we’re hoping we can prevent other young people from suffering a similar fate.”

The statement also stressed it does not take a long time to make a life-altering mistake.

“The goal of the campaign is to remind people that a decision they make in a split-second around tracks and trains can have lasting impact on themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

LaRose is so passionate about this issue, she has on occasion taken it upon herself to educate people on the streets. When she sees someone using their phone behind the wheel, she waits until it’s safe to give them a tap on their window and a gentle reminder.

“They have told me to mind my own business,” said LaRose. “And I tell them if someone had minded my 17 year old’s business, she wouldn’t be in an urn in my living room right now.”