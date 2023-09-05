Weyburn police investigating after person found in apartment with life threatening injuries

The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a person was found inside their apartment suite with life threatening injuries.

Early Friday night, officers and EMS responded to an urgent call about an unconscious person inside their suite.

The person was treated on scene by EMS, transported to the Weyburn General Hospital, then later flown to Regina by STARS air ambulance, according to a release from WPS.

Deputy Chief Brent VanDeSype said due to the significance of the injuries, the police service is doing a full and proper investigation in hopes that it’s not criminal.

VanDeSype said they won’t release the identity of the injured person, but can confirm that they are an adult.

As the incident is under investigation, VanDeSype said the police service is not providing anymore information.