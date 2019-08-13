Weyburn singer to make Opry debut next month
Tenille Arts performs the national anthem of Canada before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 7:49AM CST
Weyburn singer Tenille Arts will make her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage next month.
Arts tweeted she will perform on the stage on Sept. 21.
"Stepping into the @opry circle is something I've been dreaming about forever," she said in the tweet.
Arts also performed "O Canada" in Oakland during the NBA Finals, which eventually saw the Toronto Raptors take home their first title.
She also came home to Saskatchewan in July to perform the Roughriders halftime show on Sasky Saturday.