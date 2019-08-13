

Weyburn singer Tenille Arts will make her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage next month.

Arts tweeted she will perform on the stage on Sept. 21.

I cannot believe that I’m typing this right now... I’m making my #OpryDebut! Stepping into the @opry circle is something I’ve been dreaming about forever. If you’ll be in Nashville on 9/21, get your tickets to join me in the heart of country music: https://t.co/Z6cdXc4tEY ������ pic.twitter.com/AtWw6FhhGd — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) August 12, 2019

"Stepping into the @opry circle is something I've been dreaming about forever," she said in the tweet.

Arts also performed "O Canada" in Oakland during the NBA Finals, which eventually saw the Toronto Raptors take home their first title.

She also came home to Saskatchewan in July to perform the Roughriders halftime show on Sasky Saturday.