There’s a new walk-in counselling clinic in Weyburn that is available to anyone who needs support.

The clinic is run by Envision Counselling and Support Centre, which also has offices in Estevan, Oxbow and Carlyle. The supports are also available for people in nearby rural communities. The clinic is located in the Salvation Army in Weyburn.

"Those wait times are too long whether it's a day, that day could mean so much for different people,” said Jennifer Lorinczy with Salvation Army. “That day could honestly be life or death and so the quicker we can get people access to the services is always best."

The free clinic opened on Tuesday in Weyburn. It will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays. There is also a walk in clinic in Estevan that will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"There's 11 of us agencies throughout the province who are going to be receiving this funding to be able to provide walk in clinics," said Christa Daku, the executive director of the Envision Counselling and Support Centre.

Envision’s main office in Weyburn supports people who are victims of violence or abuse. In 2018, Envision served around 3,400 clients. The centre also has a family support program where people can access a range of services.

"We know that if we strengthen families we strengthen everything within our region,” said Elizabeth Lambe, who works with the family support program in Envision. “Strong families are healthy families; healthy families work together and that in turn improves our communities."