Weyburn’s Salvation Army is now home to a new, free walk in counselling clinic.

"Those wait times are too long whether it's a day, that day could mean so much for different people,” said Jennifer Lorinczy with Salvation Army. “That day could honestly be life or death and so the quicker we can get people access to the services is always best."

The free walk in clinic opened on Tuesday in Weyburn. It supports people who are victims of violence or abusive situations four days a week. The Weyburn walk in clinic will be open Tuesday to Friday, and there is also a walk in clinic in Estevan that will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"There's 11 of us agencies throughout the province who are going to be receiving this funding to be able to provide walk in clinics," said Christa Daku, Executive Director, Envision Counselling and Support Centre.

The walk in clinic is run by Envision Counselling and Support Centre, which also has offices in Estevan, Oxbow and Carlyle. The supports are also available for people in nearby rural communities,

"It provides specific challenges living rurally because there is isolation and we know that that is one of the first tactics in regards to someone who is abusive," said Daku.

In 2018, Envision served 3,400 clients. While supporting people and families who are victims of abuse, Envision also addresses family needs. The centre has a family support program where people can access a range of services.

"We know that if we strengthen families we strengthen everything within our region,” said Elizabeth Lambe, Family Support Program, Envision. “Strong families are healthy families; healthy families work together and that in turn improves our communities."