What do people need to know about the upcoming City of Yorkton election?

Yorkton, Sask. -

With the municipal election fast approaching, Yorkton’s city returning officer shared details on what people need to know before voting, and what to know if they are interested in running for city council.

Nominations will be accepted beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Oct. 9, according to Jessica Matsalla.

“You can file in-person or by email, we accept both. You can also find your packages online at yorktonvotes.ca or you can pick-up in city hall as well,” she explained.

The city council is made up of one mayor and six councillors. Each one is elected for a term of four years and will take office starting Nov. 18.

Matsalla explained what the requirements are for people who are looking to put their name in the race, including Canadian citizenship.

“You have to be at least 18 years old on election day Nov. 13,” she said. “You have to have resided within Saskatchewan for at least six consecutive months prior to filling your nomination papers, and you have to have lived within the City of Yorkton for three consecutive months prior to filling your nomination papers.”

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

For residents interested in voting but cannot make it on Wednesday, Nov. 13, Matsalla said the city will provide advanced polling the week before.

“We have advance polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, that’s our drive-thru poll at the City Operation Centre from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” she said.

“Another advanced poll is on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Gloria Hayden Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

During the last election held back in 2020, there was a 26 per cent voter turnout in which the city is hoping to increase.

“Every vote counts. It’s your right and you should exercise it,” said Matsalla referring to why people should come out to vote.

The nomination period for candidates will run from Sept. 24 until Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Yorkton’s municipal election is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Yorkton Gallagher Centre. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More details can be found on the city’s website.