Regina is one of the fastest growing cities in the country according to Statistics Canada, as suburbs and bedroom communities expand around the Queen City.

But for those who rely on taxis for transport, Regina's growing borders increase the price to get around.

So, CTV conducted a small exercise by putting taxi fares to the test, to see how much it would cost to get to a location many would take a cab to the airport.

Three trips were taken to the airport: one in The Creeks in Regina's east end, one trip from the Northwest Leisure Centre in the city's north end and a final trip from downtown Regina.

The fares showed the trip from The Creeks, which is about 20 kilometres away from the airport, cost $35.50.

The fare from the northwest was $23.00 at a distance of approximately 12 kilometres.

The final trip from the Delta Hotel was $16.75 and about seven kilometres away from the airport.

The fare from the east part of the city stands out from the other two fares, begging the question, is Regina ready for a flat rate to the airport?

"Having a flat rate in a city that is not geographically large might be difficult to implement," said Regina Mayor, Michael Fougere. "It's not like a Toronto or a Vancouver or Montreal, where there well may be flat rates to go to the airport to a hotel downtown. Some have them, some don't. But it's not an industry practice uniformly across the country."

The same can be said about a capped fee to the airport: it's just not on council's radar.

However, CTV did learn that some limo companies, like Custom Limousine Service, offer capped rates to the airport of $20 - $30, depending where you live in the city; the caveat being you have to book the limo within 24 hours of pickup and it is only offered Monday through Friday.

Despite Regina having no ride-sharing services, residents can take comfort in the fact that there are still several options to get to the airport.