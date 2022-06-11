What Rider fans should know for game day

The Roughriders are set to play their home game on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Beginning at 2 p.m., traffic will be affected on several streets.

There will be no vehicle traffic allowed on the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone St., with exceptions made for Regina Transit buses and local residents, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Fans should be aware of road closures on:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

McTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

Montague Street and 10th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street;

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

RPS said although there will be additional police patrols around the stadium, they recommend fans to remove valuables from their vehicles.

There will be free stadium shuttles provided by Regina Transit. The routes can be found here.

RPS advises fans to respect the neighbourhood by parking legally, refraining from littering, smoking in designated areas, and respecting the property.