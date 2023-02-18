What's happening in Regina over the Family Day long weekend

There are plenty of things to do this Family Day long weekend around the Queen City.

The Wascana Winter Festival, previously known as Waskimo, is back this year for two days of festivities on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

From public skating, to horse-drawn wagon rides, there will be plenty of activities to keep the family busy. For more information, visit their website.

The Government House will be holding free programming on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 pm.

There will be a puppet show, as well as various board games and puzzles set up. For more information, visit their website.

The Saskatchewan Winter Games are beginning on Feb. 19 and will continue until Feb. 25. Numerous sporting events, including figure skating and skiing, will take place at various locations. For more information, visit their website.

The Spot at the Southland Mall will be having a Family Day Event on Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be face painting and activities for the kids.

“The Bad Guys” will be playing at the Regina Public Library Film Theatre at 3 p.m. for free.

As part of their family favourites series, the Southland Cinemas will be showing “Sing 2” at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for $2.99.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a project by the Nature Conservancy of Canada that encourages people to get out and do some birdwatching.

For more information and tips on how to get started, click here.

Anglers can also take part in the Family Fishing Weekend from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20. According to the province, it is the perfect opportunity to give ice fishing a try without having to purchase a fishing licence. For more information, click here.

The Regina Pats will be playing at the Brandt Centre on Saturday against the Winnipeg Ice at 8 p.m. and on Monday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at 3 p.m.

The indoor Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cooperators Centre.

From Feb. 17 to the 19, the Sâkêwêwak Annual Storyteller’s Festival will be held at the Artesian. The event is an arts showcase featuring Indigenous artists.

More information can be found here.

There is a RV Show & Sale at the Viterra International Trade Centre in the REAL District going on until Feb. 26. The event is free.

As always, there are plenty of winter activities around the city to take part in.

For some suggestions from the City of Regina, click here.