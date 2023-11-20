REGINA
Regina

    • What's new at Agribition this year?

    The 52nd annual Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) kicked off Monday morning from REAL District in Regina with the event’s CEO promising new opportunities and experiences this year for all attendees.

    “Our strength lies in the variety of events, and we are fully prepared to showcase it. Our goal is simple: to offer something for everyone," CEO Shaun Kindopp said in a release.

    “CWA’s array of new attractions ranges from the Ultimate CWA Taylor Swift Giveaway with SaskMilk to the inaugural Canadian Animal AgTech Awards presented by Deloitte. Making its debut this year is the crowning of the first Miss Rodeo Agribition, along with the exciting inaugural BFO freestyle bullfighting competition featuring several international athletes,” the release said.

    The traditional Burning of the Brand Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday with Premier Scott Moe and well-respected agriculture reporter Jim Smalley, who had the CWA newsroom named after him last year following his retirement from broadcasting.

    More than 1200 international guests are expected to be in attendance throughout the six day event that runs until Nov. 25.

    More event information can be found here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canadian MPs are spending more on travel, the Montreal Alouettes are this year's Grey Cup champions, a new report looks at the climate impacts of the top one per cent, and former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter has died.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News