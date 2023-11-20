What's new at Agribition this year?

The 52nd annual Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) kicked off Monday morning from REAL District in Regina with the event’s CEO promising new opportunities and experiences this year for all attendees.

“Our strength lies in the variety of events, and we are fully prepared to showcase it. Our goal is simple: to offer something for everyone," CEO Shaun Kindopp said in a release.

“CWA’s array of new attractions ranges from the Ultimate CWA Taylor Swift Giveaway with SaskMilk to the inaugural Canadian Animal AgTech Awards presented by Deloitte. Making its debut this year is the crowning of the first Miss Rodeo Agribition, along with the exciting inaugural BFO freestyle bullfighting competition featuring several international athletes,” the release said.

The traditional Burning of the Brand Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday with Premier Scott Moe and well-respected agriculture reporter Jim Smalley, who had the CWA newsroom named after him last year following his retirement from broadcasting.

More than 1200 international guests are expected to be in attendance throughout the six day event that runs until Nov. 25.

More event information can be found here.