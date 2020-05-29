REGINA -- Campgrounds at Saskatchewan’s provincial parks will open for the 2020 camping season on Monday.

“After much anticipation, we are pleased to be able to welcome campers back to the parks for overnight stays,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release. “While some restrictions remain in place for now, there is still plenty of opportunity to make this camping season a safe and memorable one. Our park staff have been working hard to prepare for visitors and are looking forward to seeing campers soon.”

The province says there will be automatic check-in to minimize contact between guests and park staff. Visitors with a 2020 Annual Park Entry Permit and a campsite reservation can go directly to their site when they arrive.

Beaches, swimming pools and playgrounds will remain closed, along with laundry and shower facilities. Washrooms will be available. The province says there will be signage throughout the parks about safety protocols and closures.

There will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, but campers are asked to bring hand sanitizer and disinfectant, maintain proper physical distancing, follow park rules and stay home if they’re sick.

Park events and interactive programs are postponed for the summer, but most parks will have activity kits for kids available for pick up.