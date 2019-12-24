REGINA -- With gift cards a popular gift during the holiday season, the the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) is reminding consumers to be aware of the rules around gift cards and their usage.

Here are some things to know when heading out to use a gift card:

Gift cards have no additional fees for activation, usage, etc.

Gift cards purchased and sold in Saskatchewan do not expire.

Gift cards should be used promptly. If a store goes out of business it is unlikely you will be able to recover the cost.

Be sure to read the fine print.

