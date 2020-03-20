REGINA -- As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in Canada, the temptation for scammers also rises as fraudsters look to exploit the crisis to make money.

Karen Smith, the CEO of Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan, said whenever there’s an emergency, scammers are likely to strike.

“People have soft hearts when emergency happens, and they want to help,” she said. “So, it’s making sure that whatever charity you’re donating to is a legitimate charity.”

Fake charities aren’t the only scam going around.

The Government of Canada’s anti-fraud centre lists several COVID-19 related scams, including false results from organizations claiming to be the Public Health Agency of Canada, Red Cross or other well-known charities offering free medical products in exchange for a donation and private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale.

The Regina Police Service said there have been no scam related to COVID-19 reported to police in the city, but other jurisdictions have received reports.

RPS is reminding the public to be cautious, and is offering some tips to avoid being scammed, which include being aware of any calls, emails or texts that include medical advice or requests for payments, avoid clicking any suspicious links or attachments and don’t be pressured into making donations for medical products or research.

The Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan says the age groups most at risk for falling victim to scams are seniors, who most frequently give in to phone scams, and people under 35, who are often quick to click a link without verifying its origin.

RPS says anyone who does receive suspicious texts, emails or phone calls should simply delete and ignore them. But anyone who does fall victim to a scam and loses money or gives out personal information as a result, should report it to police.

Smith says all scams can be reported and tracked on the Better Business Bureau website, where additional information on scams relating to COVID-19 is available.

"We’re just actively monitoring it and trying to ensure that if we have anything come up that is COVID-19 related, we encourage them to file a report,” Smith said.