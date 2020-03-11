REGINA -- Regina’s school boards announced changes to school schedules and extracurricular activities with teachers’ sanctions set to begin Thursday.

Regina Public and Catholic school buildings will now be open only 15 minutes before the start of the school day. Adult supervision will also begin 15 minutes before school begins.

At the end of the day, school buildings will close and will not have adult supervision on playgrounds for more than 15 minutes.

The Public and Catholic school boards also announced the cancellation of all school-run extracurricular activities earlier this week.

These changes will come into effect on Thursday, March 12.

Supervision during regular school hours and lunch time will not be impacted. Student transportation will also continue as scheduled.

This comes after the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) announced it would be implementing sanctions amid its labour dispute with the Government of Saskatchewan.

The STF job action includes teaching staff reporting to school no more than 15 minutes before the start of the school day and staying no later than 15 minutes after the end of the day.

The Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSAA) says all remaining basketball playoffs will be cancelled if the job action announced Monday by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is not lifted by Wednesday afternoon.