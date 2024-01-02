REGINA
Regina

    • Wheat City Metals blaze took 3 days to extinguish

    Regina firefighters took three days to fully extinguish a blaze at Wheat City Metals, north of the city.

    Regina Fire and Protective Services wrapped up its operations at the site around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release.

    “The fire was fully extinguished by removing the fire load. This meant continuously pouring water while heavy equipment spread out the pile, enabling firefighters to reach the seat of the fire,” the release said.

    Emergency crews were first called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Dec. 28. The fire was not contained until around 5:30 that afternoon, it then continued to burn for the next three days.

    A huge plume of smoke can be seen at 2881 Pasqua Street North. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

    The blaze created a large plume of smoke that could be seen for kilometres. However, Regina’s deputy fire chief Gord Hewitt said the smoke was not a threat to public safety.

    According to EVRAZ, the fire started when a hot piece of metal came into contact with scraps. No one was injured in the fire.

    The RM of Sherwood will take over the investigation into the blaze.

    -- With files from Hallee Mandryk.

