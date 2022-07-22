Where you can get COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in Regina

With Health Canada’s recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five and a shipment of vaccines to the province, many families are wondering what options they have.

While appointments are on a first come, first serve basis and are booking up quickly, there are still pop up walk-in clinics that will be available in Regina.

Here are the places in Regina that will administer vaccines for those under five:

Inside the Victoria Square mall at 2223 Victoria Ave. East near the Jysk entrance on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Gathering Place at 4001 3rd Ave. on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mâmawêyatitân Centre at 3355 6th Ave. on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Northgate Mall at 489 Albert St. on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Glen Elm Library at 1601 Dewdney Ave. on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Southland Mall at 2965 Gordon Rd. on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

As of now, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for children under five.

For more information, click here.