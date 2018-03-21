

CTV Regina





White Butte RCMP are investigating a sudden death on Monday as a homicide.

RCMP say investigators are still trying to identify the victim. The man’s body was found on a grid road near Highway 6 northeast of Regina.

Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area between midnight and 11 a.m. on Monday to come forward. Investigators are specifically looking for information about Township Road 184 to Fleet Street, police said in a news release.

Anyone who travelled through the area is asked to contact police, even if they don’t believe they witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.