

CTV Regina





White Pony Lodge is renewing calls to end the violence in North Central after Regina’s first homicide of 2018 on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Richard Francis Paul Bear. He was found dead in the street in the 1000 block of Retallack Street, just blocks from White Pony Lodge’s headquarters.

"This young man was really well known to the community,” Shawna Oochoo said. “I know right now, unfortunately, he left behind his partner and a small child and now this baby is going to be raised without a father."

Oochoo is the co-founder of White Pony Lodge. She said there is a gap in services for people in North Central trying to escape violent situations.

“A safety plan for those who are needing support and assistance, especially during these evening hours,” she said.

Oochoo said the homicide happened just as the group was starting its regular evening patrol. The organization is calling for a “safe spot” in the neighbourhood.

“My biggest message (is) to work together and collaborate with organizations in coming up with a safety plan for those needing support and assistance,” Oochoo said.

Regina police said they support the work of White Pony Lodge.

“It’s got to be very difficult work because they are out there on a daily basis trying to make our entire community a better and kinder place,” said Elizabeth Popowich with the Regina Police Service.

Police are still investigating Bear’s death.

“It’s not a statistic. This is about a person, it’s about a young man and it’s about his family," Popowich added.

No one has been charged in Bear's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Regina's Jessica Smith