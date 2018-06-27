CurlSask has announced the town of Whitewood will be the host for the 2019 Sasktel Tankard Men's Provincial Curling Championship.

16 of the top men's curling teams from across the province will compete in Whitewood from February 6th to 10th of 2019. The winner will represent Saskatchewan at the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier, happening in Brandon, Manitoba.

Chad Kelly, Host Chair of the 2019 Tankard, says Whitewood and the surrounding communities are excited to welcome the event to town.

"This is our first large scaled event here in Whitewood," Kelly said in a release. "Our town and community have proved through our annual 64-team bonspiel, that we are more than ready to show the curling world what small town hospitality is all about."

Whitewood is located around 175 kilometres east of Regina and about 100 kilometres south of Yorkton.

Tickets for the event will become available at a later date.