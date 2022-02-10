Whitewood welcomes Saskatchewan's top men's curlers

WHITEWOOD, SASK. -

The Town of Whitewood is excited to be hosting the 2022 SaskTel Tankard, after the event was moved out of Regina due to COVID-19 concerns.

It didn’t take long for the town to accept the invitation to host the event.

“When the opportunity arose we jumped at it, but it’s been a very busy couple of weeks,” said Mayor Rhett Parks.

The change from Regina’s Co-Operator’s Centre to Whitewood was made about three weeks ago, with the threat of growing COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant.

“I can’t say enough in how quickly they considered and agreed to do this. We're talking, it seemed like it was a matter of an hour or two,” Steve Turner, CurlSask’s events manager, said.

Matt Dunstone is the defending champion, winning the 2020 edition in Melville. His rink lost in the finals in 2019 when Whitewood last hosted.

He said he’s happy to be back in the community just off Highway 1.

“[A] couple years ago we were here and you know, it was great hospitality. Obviously, it’s a little different this time with protocols and what not. But [it’s] awesome to be back. They put on a good show,” Dunstone said.

Whitewood is happy to be back hosting the Tankard, helping the community’s economy from top to bottom.

“[Visitors are] likely going to stop at the gas station. Maybe over at the bar or the restaurant, have a bite to eat or go to the shops on Main Street. The whole community has been behind this from the beginning,” Parks said.

The Tankard continues until Sunday, when the 2022 champion will be crowned. The winner will move onto the 2022 Tim Horton’s Brier, scheduled to be played in Lethbridge from March 4 to 13.